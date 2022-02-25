Left Menu

France's Macron says Putin was duplicitous with him on phone

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-02-2022 07:29 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 07:29 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday Russian President Vladimir Putin had been duplicitous in his conversations with him, discussing the details of the Minks agreements over the phone while preparing to invade Ukraine.

"Yes, there was duplicity, yes there was a deliberate, conscious choice to launch war when we could still negotiate peace," Macron told reporters after an EU summit in which he said France would add its own sanction to an EU package.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

