Macron called Putin because Ukraine's Zelenskiy couldn't reach him

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-02-2022 07:45 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 07:45 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron held a "frank, direct and quick" phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to ask him to stop military operations because the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had asked him to.

"It was also to ask him to discuss with President Zelenskiy, who had requested that, because he could not reach him," Macron told reporters after an EU summit in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

