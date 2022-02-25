Ukraine envoy to Japan requests more munitions to defend against Russian missiles
Ukraine's ambassador to Japan said on Friday his nation needs more anti-aircraft munitions to defend against Russian missiles.
Ambassador Sergiy Korsunsky said Ukraine was well defended against tank attacks but needed Stinger missiles and other anti-aircraft supplies to defend against cruise missiles raining down on the country.
