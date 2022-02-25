Two explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv - Ifax
Two explosions were heard in Kyiv in the early hours of Friday, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.
Similar sounds were heard a day earlier when, according to Ukrainian officials, a military base in Brovary, a town near Kyiv, was hit by Russian cruise missiles on Thursday, leaving six people dead.
