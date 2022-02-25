Delhi Police says, recruitment for about 9000 personnel underway

Delhi Police on Thursday informed that recruitment for about 9000 personnel is underway of which more than 5000 constables will join training in March. "Around 5,076 constables will join training in March even as further recruitment for 8,981 personnel is underway," said Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana while addressing a press conference.

Asthana said that about one thousand police personnel have been given special training so that they become proficient in investigations. This training has been given in the area of 'Cyber Forensics and Field Investigation'. The Delhi Police Commissioner further highlighted that cyber-related crimes are increasing. "In such a situation, cyber forensics and field investigation is the need of the hour and the future," he said.

According to the police commissioner, there are many complaints about the attitude of the policeman in the police stations. "In such a situation, there is a great need to teach them soft skills. Seeing this need, the police personnel are trained in such a way that they can learn soft skills," he said.

A Memorandum of Understanding of Police has been signed with organizations like National Law University Dwarka and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights respectively to investigate legal issues and cases related to children, he added. Delhi Police has created Delhi Police Academy by merging Police Training School and Police Training College to make training more professional.

Asthana further said, "Delhi Police does not just crack down on criminals, but many important works related to law and order continue throughout the year. In the past, for more than a year, the Delhi Police did duty promptly in the farmers' movement, and in protests related to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi continue in Delhi." "Opposing elements often create challenges for the police by gathering small crowds somewhere through campaigns on social media. In such a situation, the police not only need staff but also trained policemen in such soft skills, who can calmly explain to the people who come to protest," he said.

"In the year 2021, 3721 protests took place inside Delhi, while 85 processions were taken out. On more than 2,000 occasions, there were dharnas or strikes on different streets of Delhi where the police made heavy preparations to maintain law and order," the police commissioner added. (ANI)

