Explosions heard in Kyiv, official says enemy aircraft downed
Ukrainian forces downed an enemy aircraft over Kyiv in the early hours of Friday, which then crashed into a residential building and set it on fire, said Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister. It was unclear whether the aircraft was manned. Herashchenko wrote on Telegram that a nine-storey residential building was on fire.
It was unclear whether the aircraft was manned. Herashchenko wrote on Telegram that a nine-storey residential building was on fire. A series of explosions were heard in Kyiv earlier which Herashchenko said were the sounds of air defences firing at the aircraft.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday and Kyiv has reported dozens of casualties and hundreds of wounded.
