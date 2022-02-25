Left Menu

Japan adds more Russia sanctions over invasion

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-02-2022 08:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 08:41 IST
Japan has announced additional sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that the new measures include freezing the assets of Russian groups, banks and individuals and suspending exports of semiconductors and other sensitive goods to military-linked organizations in Russia.

Kishida says that “Japan must clearly show its position that we will never tolerate any attempt to change the status quo by force.” Earlier in the week, Japan suspended new issuances and distribution of Russian government bonds in Japan, aiming of reduce funding for Russia's military. It also banned trade with the two Ukrainian separatist regions.

Japan has long sought to regain control of northern islands Russia seized at the end of World War II and previously had tended to be milder toward Moscow.

