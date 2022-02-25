Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to stay in Kyiv as his troops battled Russian invaders who are advancing toward the capital in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. * A picture was emerging of fierce fighting across multiple fronts. Russian forces had captured the Chernobyl former nuclear power plant on the route between Belarus and Kyiv, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said.

* Ukrainian forces downed an enemy aircraft over Kyiv in the early hours of Friday, which then crashed into a residential building and set it on fire, said Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister. * Russian President Vladimir Putin said his aim was to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. He said any hindrance would be met by "such consequences that you have never encountered in your history".

* U.S. President Joe Biden said Putin's action was about naked aggression. He unveiled new sanctions on its banks and wealthy elite and export restrictions. * French President Emmanuel Macron said he held a "frank, direct and quick" phone call with Putin on Thursday to ask him to stop military operations because Zelenskiy had asked him to.

* Britain, Canada, the EU, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and others unveiled sanctions against Russia, targeting banks, military exports and members of Putin's inner circle. * Putin "must and will fail," EU leaders said as they agreed new sanctions.

* Ukraine needs more anti-aircraft munitions to defend against Russian missiles, its ambassador to Japan said. * Thousands of Ukrainians sought to escape to neighboring countries.

* Ukraine basketballers got a standing ovation in Spain after an emotional loss. * Stock markets tumbled and Russia's rouble hit an all-time low. U.S. stocks turned positive as the West detailed its sanctions against Russia.

QUOTES - "(The) enemy has marked me down as the number one target," Zelenskiy said. "They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state."

COMING EVENTS * The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote at 2000 GMT on a draft resolution condemning Russia and requiring it to unconditionally withdraw, a U.S. official said.

* NATO will hold an emergency summit on Friday. (Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Stephen Coates)

