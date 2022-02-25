Left Menu

Maha: Ganja worth Rs 5 lakh seized from train, three held

The Railway Protection Force RPF personnel seized 55 kg ganja being smuggled in an express train at Kalyan in Maharashtras Thane district, and arrested three persons in this connection, an official said on Friday.

Updated: 25-02-2022 09:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 09:05 IST
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel seized 55 kg ganja being smuggled in an express train at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, and arrested three persons in this connection, an official said on Friday. The incident occurred on Wednesday, he said. ''The three accused were travelling in Bubaneshwar–LTT Superfast Express train. The RPF personnel at Kalyan, who were on patrolling duty, found the trio quarreling in an AC compartment. During the enquiry, it came to light that the accused were smuggling ganja,'' the RPF official said.

After that, 55 kg ganja worth around Rs five lakh, which they were carrying in the train, was seized and the trio, identified as Samrat Patra, Sanjiv Gaji and Asgar Ali Bahadur Khan, was arrested, he said.

A case was registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Kalyan railway police station.

