Missile strike hits border post in southeast Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 09:07 IST
A missile strike hit a Ukrainian border post in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhya, killing and wounding some guards, the border guard service said on Friday.

The region has no land border with Russia, which launched a military operation against Ukraine on Thursday, but is located on the coast of the Azov Sea which the neighbours share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

