Left Menu

Allegations against Malik appear to be well-founded, says PMLA court

Prima facie, there are reasonable grounds to believe that allegations against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik are well-founded, observed a special court here while remanding him in the custody of the ED in connection with a money laundering case.Special judge R N Rokade, designated to hear matters related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA, also said that sufficient time is required to be granted for the investigation of the offence and Maliks custodial interrogation was necessary.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 09:43 IST
Allegations against Malik appear to be well-founded, says PMLA court
  • Country:
  • India

Prima facie, there are reasonable grounds to believe that allegations against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik are ''well-founded'', observed a special court here while remanding him in the custody of the ED in connection with a money laundering case.

Special judge R N Rokade, designated to hear matters related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), also said that sufficient time is required to be granted for the investigation of the offence and Malik's custodial interrogation was necessary. The court on Wednesday remanded Malik, a senior NCP leader, in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till March 3. Its detailed order was made available on Friday.

Malik was arrested by the ED on Wednesday in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The court, in its order, said it appears from the report that accused has not cooperated with the investigation on the crucial aspect.

''Prima facie, there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations are well-founded under PMLA,''the judge observed.

The court held that the probe was at a nascent stage and Malik's custodial interrogation is necessary to unearth all the ramifications involved in the crime.

''The proceeds of crime have traversed since last 20 years and more. Therefore, sufficient time is required to be granted for the investigation of the offence,'' the judge said.

The ED case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim, a fugitive gangster, and others. The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022