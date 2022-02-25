Left Menu

Taiwan's TSMC says to comply with export control rules on Russia

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 25-02-2022 09:52 IST
TSMC Image Credit: Wikimedia
Chipmaker TSMC is fully committed to complying with new export control rules, the company said on Friday, after Taiwan's government said it would join international sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine.

"TSMC complies with all applicable laws and regulations and is fully committed to complying with the new export control rules announced," it said in a statement.

"The company also has a rigorous export control system in place, including a robust assessment and review process to ensure export control restrictions are followed."

