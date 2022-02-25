Left Menu

Kin of 420 COVID deceased given Rs 50,000 ex-gratia each: Mizoram CM

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 25-02-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 09:55 IST
Kin of 420 COVID deceased given Rs 50,000 ex-gratia each: Mizoram CM
The Mizoram government has so far provided compensation of Rs 50,000 each to 420 of 652 COVID deceased people in the state, Chief Minister Zoramthanga has informed the assembly.

Also, compensation of Rs 20 lakh each has been released to the next of kin of three volunteers of the village-level task force who have died due to COVID-19 while executing their duties. The ex-gratia payment has been met from the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF), he said on Thursday.

The chief minister said that the grant for COVID ex-gratia payment has been increased to Rs 49 crore from Rs 47 crore as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

