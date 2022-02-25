Mumbai city collectorate issues special contact number, e-mail for residents stuck in Ukraine
Mumbai City Collector Rajiv Nivatkar has appealed to the residents of the island city, who are currently stranded in Ukraine, to contact the designated number and e-mail address for assistance. Mumbai city has two districts - one is the island district and second is the suburban.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai City Collector Rajiv Nivatkar has appealed to the residents of the island city, who are currently stranded in Ukraine, to contact the designated number and e-mail address for assistance. Russia on Thursday launched a military operation against Ukraine following weeks of high tension.
The collector office said several residents, including the students, are stuck in Ukraine. The residents of the island city stuck in Ukraine can contact on 022-22664232 or on e-mail - mumbaicitync@gmail.com. Mumbai city has two districts - one is the island district and second is the suburban. The Ministry of External Affairs have also issued helpline numbers for Indians stuck in Ukraine. They are: toll-free - 1800118797; telephone - 011-23012113 / 23014105 / 23017905; fax : 011-23088124; e-mail: situationroom@mea.gov.in.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Russian star practices despite report of positive drug test
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus
US Senate mulls sanctions against Russia for alleged cyberattacks on Ukraine
UK says Russia planning nuclear strategic exercise soon