Left Menu

Ukraine crisis: Karnataka appoints nodal officer to facilitate evacuation of stranded Indians

The Karnataka government has appointed a Nodal Officer to facilitate the safe movement of the state's people stranded in Ukraine to their respective destinations, said a press release on Thursday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-02-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 10:13 IST
Ukraine crisis: Karnataka appoints nodal officer to facilitate evacuation of stranded Indians
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has appointed a Nodal Officer to facilitate the safe movement of the state's people stranded in Ukraine to their respective destinations, said a press release on Thursday. The release read that the Nodal Office will coordinate with MEA and Embassy of India, Kyiv and provide support for evacuation of stranded people from the State.

The government said, "Ukraine is under martial law and the prevailing situation is uncertain. The Ukraine Air Space is closed, hence schedule of special flights stands cancelled, which has made evacuation of stranded Indian people/students in Ukraine difficult. The Embassy of India in Kyiv is open and fully operational and is making all efforts to reach out to the stranded people/students from India and working on a mission mode to find solution to this difficult situation." The state government has appointed Dr Manoj Rajan, IFS, Commissioner, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority as the nodal officer.

For further assistance, it has issued helpline number 0801070, 080-22340676 and email id- manoarya@gmail.com, revenuedmkar@gmail.com. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022