UNESCO head urges probe into killing of reporter Rohit Kumar Biswal in India

Working for Odia-language newspaper Dharitri, Rohit Kumar Biswal died instantly in the detonation of an explosive device while he was taking pictures for a report on local elections.

UNESCO | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 10:15 IST
UNESCO head urges probe into killing of reporter Rohit Kumar Biswal in India
UNESCO promotes the safety of journalists through global awareness-raising, capacity building and a range of actions, notably in the framework of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity. Image Credit: President of Russia

Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay has urged an investigation into the killing of reporter and photojournalist Rohit Kumar Biswal in the Indian state of Odisha, on 5 February.

Working for Odia-language newspaper Dharitri, Rohit Kumar Biswal died instantly in the detonation of an explosive device while he was taking pictures for a report on local elections.

UNESCO promotes the safety of journalists through global awareness-raising, capacity building and a range of actions, notably in the framework of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

