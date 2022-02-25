UNESCO head urges probe into killing of reporter Rohit Kumar Biswal in India

Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay has urged an investigation into the killing of reporter and photojournalist Rohit Kumar Biswal in the Indian state of Odisha, on 5 February.

Working for Odia-language newspaper Dharitri, Rohit Kumar Biswal died instantly in the detonation of an explosive device while he was taking pictures for a report on local elections.

UNESCO promotes the safety of journalists through global awareness-raising, capacity building and a range of actions, notably in the framework of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity.