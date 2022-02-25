Left Menu

Newly married couple dies in road accident in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-02-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 10:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A newly married couple was killed in a road accident in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Friday.

Vishal Chaudhary (25) and Neha Chaudhary (24) were travelling in a car and it collided with a truck near Bhojasar bus stand on Sardarshahar-Dungargarh highway late on Thursday night, Station House Officer of Sardarshahar police station Balraj Singh Maan said.

Both of them were killed in the collision, he added.

He said the couple was going to Haryana.

The bodies were handed over to family members on Friday morning after post-mortem, Mann said.

