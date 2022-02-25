Newly married couple dies in road accident in Rajasthan
- Country:
- India
A newly married couple was killed in a road accident in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Friday.
Vishal Chaudhary (25) and Neha Chaudhary (24) were travelling in a car and it collided with a truck near Bhojasar bus stand on Sardarshahar-Dungargarh highway late on Thursday night, Station House Officer of Sardarshahar police station Balraj Singh Maan said.
Both of them were killed in the collision, he added.
He said the couple was going to Haryana.
The bodies were handed over to family members on Friday morning after post-mortem, Mann said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan United rope in Manzi, six others ahead of I-League season resumption
Rajasthan tops solar electrification under Saubhagya: Centre
Police detain 2 minors for raping 14-year-old girl in Rajasthan
Woman kills herself after daughter elopes in Rajasthan
Woman dies after being hit by train in Rajasthan