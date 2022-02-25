Left Menu

Over 11 cr balance, unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States/UTs: Centre

More than 11.02 crore balanced and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories that need to be administered to beneficiaries, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

More than 11.02 crore balanced and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories that need to be administered to beneficiaries, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday. Further, the Union Health Ministry informed that more than 173.22 crores vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the Central Government (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

"More than 173.22 crores (1,73,59,44,160) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 11.02 crore (11,02,69,507) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," the health ministry said in a statement. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and Union Territories by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and the Union Territories. (ANI)

