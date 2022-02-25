Over 11 cr balance, unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States/UTs: Centre

More than 11.02 crore balanced and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories that need to be administered to beneficiaries, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday. Further, the Union Health Ministry informed that more than 173.22 crores vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the Central Government (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and Union Territories by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and the Union Territories. (ANI)

