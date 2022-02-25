Left Menu

Make arrangements for safe return of 1,200 Maha students stuck in Ukraine: Minister urges PM Modi

Requesting you to immediately rescue Maharashtras 1,200 students stuck in Ukraine and instruct officials concerned to make arrangements for the students safe return to Maharashtra, Samant said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 10:37 IST
Make arrangements for safe return of 1,200 Maha students stuck in Ukraine: Minister urges PM Modi
Uday Samant (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra minister Uday Samant has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to make arrangements for the safe return of 1,200 students from the state, who are currently studying in Ukraine, against which Russia has launched a military operation.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on Thursday following weeks of high tension. Samant, who is Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Minister, has made the same demand in separate letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ''The lives of Indian students studying in Ukraine can be in danger given the war-like situation between Russia and Ukraine,'' Samant observed in the February 23 letter.

The Maharashtra minister said students from Maharashtra are stuck in Ukraine due to the unavailability of facilities to fly back and other resources.

''The Indian government has in the past rescued Indians stranded in other countries in similar situations. Requesting you to immediately rescue Maharashtra's 1,200 students stuck in Ukraine and instruct officials concerned to make arrangements for the students' safe return to Maharashtra,'' Samant said.

