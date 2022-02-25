Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate post Budget webinar of Union health ministry tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the post Union Budget webinar of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at 10 am on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 10:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 10:54 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate post Budget webinar of Union health ministry tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the post Union Budget webinar of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at 10 am on Saturday. Three thematic sessions will be held from 10:45 hrs to 13:50 hrs on the topics of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, E-Sanjeevani and Telemental Health Programme.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the objective of the webinar is to involve the stakeholders in taking forward the various initiatives of the Government in the health sector. The Prime Minister's address will set the tone for the post budget webinars. The webinar will have panel discussions with eminent speakers and experts from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NITI Aayog, Industry fora, startups, academia, etc., along with interactive sessions with the stakeholders. The valedictory session will be jointly chaired by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Union AYUSH Minister, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal.

The sessions are planned in a manner to allow for ample interaction with stakeholders, with a view to evolve a participative approach for time-bound implementation of announcements. The address of the Prime Minister shall be streamed live on DD News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022