PM to address webinar on budget on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post- budget webinar of the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

Three thematic sessions will be held on Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, E-Sanjeevani and Telemental Health Programme, a Health Ministry statement said.

The objective of the webinar is to involve the stakeholders in taking forward the various initiatives of the government in the health sector. The prime minister's address will set the tone for the post-budget webinars. The webinar will have panel discussions with eminent speakers and experts from the Ministry of Health, NITI Aayog, industry fora, startups, academia, etc., along with interactive sessions with the stakeholders. The valedictory session will be jointly chaired by Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya and Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)