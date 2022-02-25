Left Menu

Bombay HC directs RBI to allow petitioner to exchange demonetized notes worth Rs 1.6 lakhs

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to allow a petitioner, Kishor Sohoni to exchange Rs 1.6 lakhs worth of demonetised notes.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-02-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 11:01 IST
Bombay HC directs RBI to allow petitioner to exchange demonetized notes worth Rs 1.6 lakhs
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to allow a petitioner, Kishor Sohoni to exchange Rs 1.6 lakhs worth of demonetised notes.

In an old case of cheating where Sohoni was a complainant, a Kalyan court magistrate in March 2016 had directed the accused to deposit Rs 1.6 lakh with the local police station.

Despite Sohoni's request to the magistrate for an order allowing him to collect the money before the December 31, 2016 deadline for exchanging old notes, he was not allowed to do so and the order was passed only on March 20, 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022