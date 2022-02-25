Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russian actions show sanctions not enough

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2022 11:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 11:21 IST
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that continued Russian aggression against his country showed that sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West were not enough.

Zelenskiy said the world was continuing to observe what was going on in Ukraine from afar.

He was speaking after Ukraine said its capital city Kyiv had been struck by Russian missiles in the early hours of Friday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

