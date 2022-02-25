Jail official, facing graft charges, allegedly commits suicide
On Thursday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had rejected his bail plea.A senior official of Gurugram police, on the condition of anonymity, told PTI, Kuldeep has corruption cases against him with Narnaul police and with the state vigilance bureau.
- Country:
- India
The deputy superintendent of Narnaul jail in Haryana allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance on Thursday evening, police said. The deceased Kuldeep Hooda (45), a resident of Polangi village in Rohtak, was facing two cases of corruption, they said.
He had arrived in Makrola village under Rajendra Park police station limits to visit his sister-in-law, where he allegedly consumed the poisonous substance. He died at the SGT Medical College and Hospital, police said. Of the two cases of corruption, one was registered by the police in Narnaul and another by the state vigilance bureau. On Thursday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had rejected his bail plea.
A senior official of Gurugram police, on the condition of anonymity, told PTI, "Kuldeep has corruption cases against him with Narnaul police and with the state vigilance bureau. Yesterday (Thursday), was his hearing for bail in the high court and it was reportedly rejected. This might have disturbed him. We are speaking to his family and investigating."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kejriwal's wife, daughter to campaign for AAP in Punjab, will seek canvas for Bhagwant Mann
Punjab polls: People fed up with Congress, says Bhagwant Mann
Punjab polls: Arvind Kejriwal's wife, daughter to seek votes for Mann in Dhuri
Punjab polls: AAP candidate Labh Singh takes on CM Channi in Bhadaur
Punjab polls: Govt announces paid holiday on Feb 20