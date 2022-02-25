War crimes court prosecutor concerned over invasion of Ukraine

International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan on Friday expressed his concern over the Russian invasion of Ukraine and said his court may investigate possible war crimes in the country.

"I remind all sides conducting hostilities on the territory of Ukraine that my office may exercise its jurisdiction and investigate any act of genocide, crime against humanity, or war crime committed within Ukraine," Khan said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)