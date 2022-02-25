Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia resumed missile strikes at 4 a.m. but its troops had been stopped from advancing in most directions. He said continued Russian aggression showed that sanctions were not enough. * Ukrainian forces downed an aircraft over Kyiv, which then crashed into a residential building, said Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister.

* Russian forces have captured the Chernobyl former nuclear power plant on the route between Belarus and Kyiv, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said. * Russian President Vladimir Putin said he aimed to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. He said any hindrance would be met by "such consequences that you have never encountered in your history".

* U.S. President Joe Biden said Putin's action was about naked aggression. He unveiled new sanctions on its banks and wealthy elite and export restrictions. * French President Emmanuel Macron said he held a "frank, direct and quick" phone call with Putin on Thursday to ask him to stop military operations because Zelenskiy had asked him to.

* Britain, Canada, the EU, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, and others unveiled sanctions against Russia, targeting banks, military exports, and members of Putin's inner circle. * Ukraine needs more weapons to defend against Russian missiles, its ambassador to Japan said.

* Thousands of Ukrainians sought to escape to neighboring countries. * International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan expressed concern over the invasion of Ukraine and said his court may investigate possible war crimes.

* Daniil Medvedev said he wanted to promote peace after a "roller-coaster day" when he was confirmed the world's top tennis player and his country invaded Ukraine. * Former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko said he would take up arms alongside his brother and fellow Hall of Famer Wladimir Klitschko for Ukraine.

* Stock markets tumbled and Russia's rouble hit an all-time low. U.S. stocks turned positive as the West detailed its sanctions against Russia. QUOTES

- "Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany," Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter. COMING EVENTS

* The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote at 2000 GMT on a draft resolution condemning Russia and requiring it to unconditionally withdraw.

