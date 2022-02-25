Left Menu

Ukrainian official warns Russian forces could enter areas outside Kyiv on Friday

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2022 11:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

A senior Ukrainian defense official warned that Russian forces would enter areas just outside the capital Kyiv later on Friday after officials said the city and other locations had been struck by Russian missiles in the early hours of the morning.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar added that Ukrainian army units were defending positions on four fronts despite being outnumbered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

