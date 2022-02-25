Ukrainian official warns Russian forces could enter areas outside Kyiv on Friday

A senior Ukrainian defense official warned that Russian forces would enter areas just outside the capital Kyiv later on Friday after officials said the city and other locations had been struck by Russian missiles in the early hours of the morning.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar added that Ukrainian army units were defending positions on four fronts despite being outnumbered.

