UAE's Foreign Minister, US' Blinken discuss Russian attack against Ukraine - U.S. State Dept website

The UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Thursday via telephone about Russia's attack against Ukraine, the U.S. Department of State Website said.

The two sides discussed the importance of building "a strong international response to support Ukrainian sovereignty through the UN Security Council," the statement added.

