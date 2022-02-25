Left Menu

UAE's Foreign Minister, US' Blinken discuss Russian attack against Ukraine - U.S. State Dept website

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-02-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 12:10 IST
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Thursday via telephone about Russia's attack against Ukraine, the U.S. Department of State Website said.

The two sides discussed the importance of building "a strong international response to support Ukrainian sovereignty through the UN Security Council," the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

