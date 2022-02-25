Ukrainian president appeals to Eastern European members of NATO
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 12:18 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke with Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on Friday to seek defense assistance from Eastern European members of NATO and help in bringing Russia to the negotiating table, he said on Twitter.
"We need (an) anti-war coalition," Zelenskiy wrote.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Ukraine
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Russia
- Polish
- Eastern European
- Zelenskiy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Russian star practices despite report of positive drug test
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus
US Senate mulls sanctions against Russia for alleged cyberattacks on Ukraine
UK says Russia planning nuclear strategic exercise soon