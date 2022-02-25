Left Menu

Germany to offer troops, air defence systems, war ships to NATO -Der Spiegel

Germany plans to offer troops, air defence systems and war ships to NATO to strengthen its eastern flank after Russia invaded Ukraine, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday without providing sources.

25-02-2022
Germany plans to offer troops, air defence systems and war ships to NATO to strengthen its eastern flank after Russia invaded Ukraine, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday without providing sources. Germany could send an infantry company with around 150 soldiers and more than a dozen Boxer wheeled armoured vehicles in a timely manner, according to a package that the military has put together for Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht, the media outlet said.

The defence ministry was not immediately available for comment. Germany also plans to offer "Patriot" anti-aircraft missile systems and a corvette and a frigate, it said. The ships would have to be withdrawn from other missions in the Mediterranean.

A fleet service boat with sensor technology is already on its way to the Baltic Sea, according to Der Spiegel. Russia launched an invasion against Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by Russian President Vladimir Putin. An estimated 100,000 people fled as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities. Dozens have been reported killed.

The United States and other NATO members have sent military aid to Ukraine, but there is no move to send troops to Ukraine for fear of sparking a wider European conflict.

