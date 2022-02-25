Left Menu

CPI MP asks govt to step up evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine

Communist Party of India's Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has sought immediate intervention of Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar for the safe return of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 12:35 IST
CPI MP asks govt to step up evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine
Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India's Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has sought immediate intervention of Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar for the safe return of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine. Viswam in a letter to External Affairs Minister said, "I seek the Ministry's urgent intervention to ensure the safe return of hundreds of Indians who are stranded in Ukraine."

"The Government must be aware that more than 20,000 Indians reside in Ukraine, including students. With the break out of military operations in Ukraine, the measures taken by the Indian government need to be stepped up. While many have managed to return, several arestill stuck," the CPI MP said in the letter Senior CPI leader further mentioned that the Ukrainian airspace is being closed for civilian flights. "I urge the government that every option should be explored for the emergency evacuation of the Indian nationals including the rail and road methods," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

