Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough. * Russian forces would enter areas just outside Kyiv later on Friday even though Ukrainian units were defending positions on four fronts despite being outnumbered, a top Ukrainian defense official said.

* Russia intends to take the whole of Ukraine but its army failed to deliver on the first day of its invasion, Britain's defense secretary said. * Ukrainian forces downed an aircraft over Kyiv, which then crashed into a residential building, said Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin said his aim was to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. He said any hindrance would be met by "such consequences that you have never encountered in your history". * U.S. President Joe Biden said Putin's action was about naked aggression. He unveiled new sanctions on its banks and wealthy elite and export restrictions.

* Britain, Canada, the EU, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and others unveiled sanctions against Russia, targeting banks, military exports and members of Putin's inner circle. * Russia has spent seven years building up financial defenses but in the long run, its economy is unlikely to withstand the onslaught of coordinated sanctions.

* Thousands of Ukrainians are trying to escape to neighboring countries. * Daniil Medvedev said he wanted to promote peace after a "roller-coaster day" when he was confirmed the world's top tennis player and his country invaded Ukraine.

* Former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko said he would take up arms alongside his brother and fellow Hall of Famer Wladimir Klitschko for Ukraine. * Stock markets tumbled and Russia's rouble hit an all-time low. U.S. stocks turned positive as the West detailed its sanctions against Russia.

QUOTES - "Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany," Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

COMING EVENTS * The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote at 2000 GMT on a draft resolution condemning Russia and requiring it to unconditionally withdraw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)