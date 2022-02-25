China hits back at Biden assertion of 'stain' over Ukraine
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-02-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 13:29 IST
China's foreign ministry hit back on Friday against U.S. President Joe Biden's comment that any country that backed Russia's invasion would be "stained by association", saying that it was countries that interfered in the domestic affairs of others that would see their reputations stained.
Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
