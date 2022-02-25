European bank shares rise as bankers wrestle with sanctions
European bank shares rebounded early Friday from steep falls a day earlier, even as bankers wrestle with the impact of a slew of sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. That is a partial recovery from an 8% fall on Thursday. Details of a package of European sanctions were still a work in progress on Friday.
Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 25-02-2022 13:47 IST
Germany
- Germany
