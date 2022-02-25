Russia to deploy paratroopers to guard Chernobyl site
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 13:42 IST
Russia will deploy paratroopers to help guard the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant near Ukraine's capital Kyiv, a spokesman for Russia's defense ministry said on Friday.
Radiation levels at the plant are normal, the spokesman told a briefing. Russian troops, which started a full-scale military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, have destroyed 118 Ukrainian military infrastructure sites, he said.
