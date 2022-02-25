Ukraine ministry says Russia hit 33 civilian sites in last 24 hrs -Interfax
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 13:49 IST
Russia has bombed 33 civilian sites in its assault on Ukraine in the last 24 hours, Kyiv's interior ministry said on Friday as Russian troops advanced on the capital, according to Interfax news agency.
"The Russians say they are not striking civilian objects. But 33 civilian sites have been hit over the last 24 hours," the agency quoted an official at Ukraine's Interior Ministry, Vadym Denysenko, as saying.
