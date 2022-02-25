Left Menu

Odisha CM dials HM for evacuation of stranded students, labourers from Ukraine

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah today for the safe evacuation of stranded Odia students and labourers from Ukraine.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 25-02-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 14:06 IST
Odisha CM dials HM for evacuation of stranded students, labourers from Ukraine
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah today for the safe evacuation of stranded Odia students and labourers from Ukraine. "Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the telephone and has requested him for the safe evacuation of stranded Odia students and labourers from Ukraine, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Shah has assured that the government is in touch with the Ukrainian government and working to bring back students and labourers at the earliest, informed the CMO. The tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalated after Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Ukraine had gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Putin on Thursday said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences". Following the Russian military operations, the Indian embassy in Kyiv had earlier said the present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain and Indian citizens should remain safe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022