Ukraine crisis: West Bengal govt opens helpline number for stranded citizens

The West Bengal government opened a helpline number and set up a team for helping Indian citizens and people from the state stranded in Ukraine.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 25-02-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 14:10 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
The West Bengal government opened a helpline number and set up a team for helping Indian citizens and people from the state stranded in Ukraine. The Control room numbers are 033-22143526 and 1070.

The team will be headed by a senior IAS officer and will be manned by West Bengal Civil Servant officers for assisting and helping the students. The helpline number will be operational from 9 am to 9 pm.

Following the Russian military operations, the Indian embassy in Kyiv had earlier said the present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain and Indian citizens should remain safe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

