3 injured after rocket hits apartment in Kyiv

Ukrainian and U.S. officials said Russian forces were attacking from the east toward Kharkiv, Ukraines second-largest city from the southern region of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014 and from Belarus to the north. Paris French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that France and its European allies have decided to inflict very severe blows on Moscow, further sanctioning individuals and targeting finance, energy and other sectors.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 14:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko said at least three people were injured when a rocket hit a multi-story apartment building in Ukraine's capital on Friday, starting a fire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian military's claim it is not targeting civilian areas is "a lie." He said that military and civilian areas in Ukraine are both being hit by Russian attacks.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine began early Thursday with a series of missile strikes, many on key government and military installations, quickly followed by a three-pronged ground assault. Ukrainian and U.S. officials said Russian forces were attacking from the east toward Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city; from the southern region of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014; and from Belarus to the north.

___ Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that France and its European allies have decided to "inflict very severe blows on Moscow," further sanctioning individuals and targeting finance, energy and other sectors. The legal texts for the sanctions will be finalized and submitted for approval to EU foreign ministers later Friday.

Macron also said the EU has decided on economic aid for Ukraine in the amount of 1.5 billion euros ($1.68 billion). The French president also called the Belorussian government "an accomplice" in Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, and said it will also be targeted.

