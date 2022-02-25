Left Menu

Delhi: Schools to function fully offline from April 1, fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500

As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in the national capital, a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) withdrew several restrictions and with that, the offline classes in all schools will resume from April 1 onwards.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 14:40 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in the national capital, a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) withdrew several restrictions and with that, the offline classes in all schools will resume from April 1 onwards. Delhi Chief Minister advised all to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and highlighted that fines for not wearing masks have been reduced to Rs 500 in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "DDMA withdraws all restrictions as the situation improves as people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Schools to function fully offline from April 1. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500. All should continue following COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour. The government will keep a strict watch." On Thursday, Delhi reported 556 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths, as per the state health bulletin.

The DDMA convened a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

