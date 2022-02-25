Gunfire reported near government district in Kyiv - RIA/AP
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 14:47 IST
Gunfire was heard near the government district in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, Russia's RIA news agency cited Associated Press as reporting.
A Ukrainian government adviser said on Friday he expected Russia to try to break into Kyiv during the day. City residents were urged to proceed to shelters due to an air raid alarm.
