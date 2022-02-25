Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES * Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 14:48 IST
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Representative image

Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough. * Russian forces would enter areas just outside Kyiv later on Friday even though Ukrainian units were defending positions on four fronts despite being outnumbered, a top Ukrainian defence official said.

* Ukraine's nuclear agency said it was recording increased radiation levels from the site of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which has been captured by Russian forces. * Russia intends to take the whole of Ukraine but its army failed to deliver on the first day of its invasion, Britain's defense secretary said.

* Britain would like to cut off Russia from the SWIFT global interbank payments system, the defense secretary said. France's finance minister said it would be a "last resort". * Ukrainian forces downed an aircraft over Kyiv, which then crashed into a residential building, a government adviser said.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin said his aim was to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. He said any hindrance would be met by "such consequences that you have never encountered in your history". * The United States, Britain, Canada, the EU, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, and others unveiled sanctions against Russia, targeting banks, military exports, and members of Putin's inner circle.

* Russia banned British airlines from landing at its airports or crossing its airspace after Britain banned flights of Russian flag carrier Aeroflot. * EU interior ministers will discuss a possible Ukrainian refugee crisis, French officials said. [nL8N2V0391}

* Russia's economy is unlikely to withstand coordinated sanctions. * Daniil Medvedev said he wanted to promote peace after a "roller-coaster day" when he was confirmed the world's top tennis player and his country invaded Ukraine.

* Stock markets tumbled and Russia's rouble hit an all-time low. U.S. stocks turned positive as the West detailed its sanctions against Russia. QUOTES

- "Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany," Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter. COMING EVENTS

* The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote at 2000 GMT on a draft resolution condemning Russia and requiring it to unconditionally withdraw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022