Budget session of Delhi Assembly from March 23

The Budget session of the Delhi Assembly will commence from March 23 and will continue till March 29, official sources said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 15:00 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Budget session of the Delhi Assembly will commence from March 23 and will continue till March 29, official sources said on Friday. Delhi Cabinet has approved the budget session from March 23 to March 29 today.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal convened a special meeting with the Council of Ministers at the Secretariat to discuss the Budget for the upcoming financial year. Previously, the fourth part of the second session of the seventh Legislative Assembly of National Capital Territory of Delhi commenced on January 3, 2022.

"The fourth part of the second session of the seventh Legislative Assembly of National Capital Territory of Delhi will commence on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 11 am in the Assembly Hall, Delhi Vidhan Sabha, Old Secretariat," the Assembly bulletin had read. (ANI)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

