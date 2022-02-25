Left Menu

Gunshots fired in Raja Garden over mutual 'love' interest

Gunshots fired in Raja Garden over mutual 'love' interest
A man has been arrested for firing at and injuring a man allegedly over a woman in west Delhi's Raja Garden area, a senior police officer said on Friday. The police said it was informed about an incident of firing near Raja Garden Gurudwara on Ring Road on Thursday around 6 AM. A man named Satvinder, a Hari Nagar resident, was injured in leg during the firing and another, Rohit, got abrasions on his hand during the confrontation, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Prashant Gautam said. Both were medically examined at DDU hospital and were discharged later. Dawood, a Jamia Nagar resident, was apprehended from the spot with a country-made pistol, he said. On Satvinder's statement, a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered at Rajouri Garden Police Station, Gautam said. During interrogation, it was revealed that the cause of confrontation between the two men was a woman, who was allegedly dating both the parties.

Two more accused Fahad and Deepanshu who were involved in the incident are absconding, the officer said.

Dawood was previously involved in one 'attempt to murder' case registered at New Friends Colony Police Station.

Further investigation is in progress, police said.

