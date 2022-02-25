West continues to discuss Russia's SWIFT access, says Lithuania

Western partners were still discussing whether to stop Russia's access to the SWIFT international payment system, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Friday.

"It's a question of further negotiations, convincing and evaluating the situation. The question is not closed," said Simonyte, who was wearing a sports jersey in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

