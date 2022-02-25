Left Menu

West continues to discuss Russia's SWIFT access, says Lithuania

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 25-02-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 15:10 IST
Ingrida Simonyte Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Western partners were still discussing whether to stop Russia's access to the SWIFT international payment system, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Friday.

"It's a question of further negotiations, convincing and evaluating the situation. The question is not closed," said Simonyte, who was wearing a sports jersey in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

