West continues to discuss Russia's SWIFT access, says Lithuania
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 25-02-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 15:10 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
Western partners were still discussing whether to stop Russia's access to the SWIFT international payment system, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Friday.
"It's a question of further negotiations, convincing and evaluating the situation. The question is not closed," said Simonyte, who was wearing a sports jersey in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
