Ukraine separatists plan to expand territory - Russian media
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 15:21 IST
Russian-backed separatist leaders expect their troops to move outwards to the borders of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions very soon, Russian news agencies quoted separatist leaders as saying on Friday.
The separatists - whose independence Moscow recognised this week before launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine - currently control only parts of those provinces.
