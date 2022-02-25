Left Menu

Indian Navy, HAL sign 'Mutual Expression of Interest' to facilitate Faculty Exchange Program

The staff and trainees of both the Institutes would be immensely benefited through this exchange

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 15:27 IST
Indian Navy, HAL sign 'Mutual Expression of Interest' to facilitate Faculty Exchange Program
This association is aimed to facilitate development of key skill-sets amongst trainees to help them imbibe latest aviation technologies and Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) management through conduct of short-term, long-term, and capsule courses, guest lectures, workshops and conferences. Image Credit: Twitter(@pibchennai)
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Navy and HAL signed a 'Mutual Expression of Interest' to facilitate Faculty Exchange Program between Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology, Kochi, and HAL Management Academy, Bengaluru on 24th February 2022. This association is aimed to facilitate development of key skill-sets amongst trainees to help them imbibe latest aviation technologies and Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) management through conduct of short-term, long-term, and capsule courses, guest lectures, workshops and conferences.

The 'Mutual Expression of Interest' was signed by RAdm Deepak Bansal, VSM, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air Materiel) and Dr G Srikantha Sharma, General Manager & Head of HAL Management Academy during the 3rd IN-HAL Apex Level Meeting in presence of VAdm Ravneet Singh, PVSM, AVSM, NM, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff and Shri MS Velpari, Director (Operations), HAL. The staff and trainees of both the Institutes would be immensely benefited through this exchange

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022