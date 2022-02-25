Indian Navy, HAL sign 'Mutual Expression of Interest' to facilitate Faculty Exchange Program

Indian Navy and HAL signed a 'Mutual Expression of Interest' to facilitate Faculty Exchange Program between Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology, Kochi, and HAL Management Academy, Bengaluru on 24th February 2022. This association is aimed to facilitate development of key skill-sets amongst trainees to help them imbibe latest aviation technologies and Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) management through conduct of short-term, long-term, and capsule courses, guest lectures, workshops and conferences.

The 'Mutual Expression of Interest' was signed by RAdm Deepak Bansal, VSM, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air Materiel) and Dr G Srikantha Sharma, General Manager & Head of HAL Management Academy during the 3rd IN-HAL Apex Level Meeting in presence of VAdm Ravneet Singh, PVSM, AVSM, NM, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff and Shri MS Velpari, Director (Operations), HAL. The staff and trainees of both the Institutes would be immensely benefited through this exchange

(With Inputs from PIB)