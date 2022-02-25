Northern Army commander reviews op preparedness of 16 Corps

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday visited the 16 Corps headquarters in Jammu and reviewed the prevailing security situation in the region, officials said.

This is his maiden visit after taking over the reins of the Northern Command, he said.

On his arrival at the Nagrota-based headquarters of 16 Corps, the Army commander was briefed by General Officer Commanding Lt Gen Manjinder Singh on the operational preparedness of the corps, besides the prevailing security situation, the spokesman said.

Subsequent to the briefing, the Army commander expressed his satisfaction and confidence in the 16 Corps, also called as the White Knight Corps, to successfully meet all challenges at any given time. He interacted with senior officers and appreciated the ongoing efforts made by all personnel of the corps towards ensuring security and stability in the region. He also lauded the efforts towards upliftment of the youth and the special efforts made towards empowerment of women under various projects of Operation Sadbhavana. The project aims at helping the people affected by terrorism in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)