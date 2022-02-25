Kyiv tells residents "active hostilities" approaching
Kyiv authorities told residents of the north-western Obolon area on Friday to stay off the streets given "active hostilities" were approaching.
"In connection with the approach of active hostilities, residents of Obolon district are asked not to go outside," city council said in an alert.
