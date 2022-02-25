Left Menu

Italy ready to supply extra personnel to support NATO-Draghi

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 25-02-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 15:49 IST
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi Image Credit: ANI
Italy is ready to supply an additional 3,400 military personnel to support NATO efforts to contain the crisis prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday. Draghi told the Italian parliament that the aim was to put pressure on Russia to withdraw its troops and that Italy was "perfectly in line" with France and Germany on the issue of sanctions.

"Our priority today must be to strengthen the security of our continent and to apply maximum pressure on Russia to withdraw its troops and return to the negotiating table."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

